21 Aug 2018, Edition - 1134, Tuesday
FLASH NEWS:
- Sri Lalji Tandon has been appointed as the new governor of Bihar
- 3 more people arrested by ATS in Aurangabad in connection to Sachin Andure
- Satya Pal Malik has been appointed as Governor of Jammu & Kashmir
- London Court denies bail to Dawood’s aide Jabir Moti
- Govt sources: 500 crores for Kerala floods is only interim amount
- J&K: Encounter underway in Handwara as 2-3 terrorists are holed up
- Madras HC stays Chennai-Salem Highway project
- SC/ST amendment, which was cleared by parliament, challenged in Supreme Court
- Mandsaur Rape Case: Court pronounces the death sentence to the two accused as trial concludes in less than 2 months
- Chhattisgarh cabinet to rename administrative capital ‘Atal Nagar’ in honor of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee
76 bars sealed in Coimbatore
Covai Post Network
August 21, 2018
Coimbatore : A total 76 bars attached to Government-run TASMAC liquor outlets in and around the city were sealed as their licences were not renewed.
Despite notices being issued by authorities, the licences were not renewed over the last two months. This meant an arrears of Rs 3 crore, official sources said.
Revenue department officials in six groups went to 76 bars and sealed them.