Covai Post Network

In keeping with the high number of Covid positive cases of the past few days,the Nilgiris on Tuesday recorded 79 fresh infections.

It took the total to 1473.

With a woman aged sixty of Wellington succumbing today, the death count so far has gone up to nine.While 1080 have been cured,384 are undergoing treatment.

Of the new infections the majority were from Kookalthorai and surroundings who were contacts of infected persons who had come from Chennai and Thudialur.