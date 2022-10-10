8 Crore Trees Planted With Isha’s Support Cause Of Good Rains In Tamil Nadu: Farmers’ Association Head

Covai Post Network

To enhance the livelihoods of farmers and tribals who live in Coimbatore, the Cauvery Calling initiative and Coimbatore Builders and Contractors association have jointly decided to distribute a second installment of 1 lakh saplings.

The Cauvery Calling initiative aims to plant 242 crore trees in the next twelve years. As part of this vision,the ” Green Thondamuthur ” movement was started last August to increase the green cover, increase ground water level and to improve the livelihood of farmers in the Thondamuthur area. The first stage of this movement aimed to plant 1 lakh tress and this target was met in just 2 months. As part of the second stage another 1 lakh tree were distributed at a function today at the Seengapathi village.

Mr Tamilmaran, state field coordinator for Cauvery Calling, said,” Cauvery Calling has been recognized by many environmental associations including the UN for its various activities.Though we have been planting trees in public spaces across Tamil Nadu for the last 30 years, Sadhguru has changed this in such a way that enables farmers to receive benefits in a very short period of time. He has said only by uniting agriculture and economy can it benefit a farmers livelihood. With his guidance trees have been planted in farmlands for the last three years and this has been beneficial for them. The activities of Cauvery Calling are a solution for issues such as global warming, climate change, degradation of Soil and depletion of rivers. Cauvery Calling aims to make Thondamuthur a model area and has planted 1 lakh trees in the last 3 months towards this end”

Mr Nandakumar, director of Selvam agencies, said,

” Our life situation is such that we have to destroy many trees to build a building. We have also learnt about the dire problems faced by farmers from Mr Tamilmaran. The only solution for all of this is to plant trees.

The head of the Tamil Nadu Farmers association ‘Soller Uzhavan’ Mr Chellamuthu said ” We are facing a situation where we need to cut down crores of trees for our usage. The Cauvery Calling initiative helped to change the mindset of cutting trees for profit to growing trees for profit. He has also recently started a great movement to Save soil.

Globally, we are facing many issues today due to climate change. Planting trees is the only solution. Planting trees is a service to mankind. Service to mankind is said to be service to the divine. Therefore the volunteers from Isha who are involved in Cauvery Calling are doing a great job.On festive occasions like Diwali, Pongal and marriages plant trees.

Today we have good rains and we can definitely say one of the reasons is the 8 crore trees planted by Isha. In this life of uncertainty, t trees we have planted must carry on our name. Therefore I hope that only 1 lakh trees are planted but crores of trees are planted ” he said.

It is noteworthy that more than 14 types of timber saplings are being provided at Rs.3/- in more than 30 Isha nursery farms to ensure easy access to trees not only in this area but also in other areas.

This event which helps to improve the lives of tribals and farmers was jointly organized by Cauvery Calling and Coimbatore Builders and Contractors association.

Coimbatore Builders and Contractors Association President Mr. Swaminathan presided over the function. Tamil Nadu Farmers Union President Mr. K Chellamuthu, Mr Aditya,on behalf of Krishna Education Group, Mr. Nandakumar, Managing Director of Selvam Agencies and former President of Coimbatore Chamber of Commerce, Mr Kumar, President of Velliangiri Cultivator Producers Company and Mr Valluvan, from CEBACA Community Division also participated.