80-year old woman held for throwing acid on her relative in Coimbatore

Coimbatore, Mar 14 : An octogenarian woman was held Saturday in Sulur on the outskirts for inflicting acid injuries on her relative and another man, following a quarrel.

According to police, the woman, Ramathal and sister of her husband Shakunthala, used to pick up quarrel frequently over family dispute. When both started arguing this morning, Ramathal in a fit of anger threw acid, kept along with lead for polishing vessels, on Shakunthala, who sustained serious injuries on her face. A youth who was standing

nearby also sustained injuries, police said.

The neighbours immediately taken both and admitted to the Government Hospital here. Police who rushed to the spot taken Ramathal to station and interrogation on, they said.