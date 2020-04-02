9.17 lakh card holders will get relief fund and ration articles

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The government has taken all steps to reach essential commodities to the people and offering rice and other grains and oil through PDS shops, Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

Speaking after inaugurating the distribution of relief fund at Kuniyamuthur, Velumani said that the ration articles and Rs,1,000 will be distributed

to 9.17 lakh card holders through 1,418 ration shops.

Besides, the government has taken steps to reach required vegetables through mobile vans in all the 100 wards of City Corporation, he said.

He also appealed to the card holders to obey self distancing at the shops and also wash their hands for which arrangements were made.