9-year old girl admitted after consuming cell-fitted chocolate

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A nine-year old girl was from Ooty was brought and admitted to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) with complaint of severe stomach pain after consuming a China-made chocolate fitted with a light behind.

Jayashikha, a fourth standard student from Solurkokal. 20 Kms from Ooty, had consumed the chocolate along with the light having a small cell, yesterday evening, family sources said.

As the girl started complaining about severe stomach pain, she was taken to the Government hospital there in the night. However, the doctors there referred the child to CMCH, they said.

Jayashikha was admitted to CMCH this afternoon and the scan revealed a cell and the cap of chocolate inside the stomach,

She is undergoing treatment and kept under observation, hospital sources said.