A bid to enhance awareness about breast cancer

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month, an annual event to raise awareness among the people about the impact of this complex carcinoma. This health event is called “Pink October” as people across the globe adopt the pink color and display pink ribbons to highlight the importance of prevention and regular screening for the early diagnosis of breast cancer. During this annual campaign, various non-government associations, people, and communities from across the globe work together to create awareness and render their support to millions of people affected by breast cancer.

Breast Cancer Awareness Is Not Just a Month. Fighting Breast Cancer Takes Everyone. Every Ribbon Makes A Difference.

Cancer awareness is the key to early detection and better health-seeking behavior. Breast Cancer is quite common in both developing as well as developed countries, but awareness is yet poor among the general population in countries like India. Poor awareness may lead to poor uptake of screening modalities and delay in diagnosis.

We at PSG Hospitals started of the program by tying pink ribbons , giving life to tree aiming at

•educating people about breast cancer risk factors and early symptoms

•stressing the importance of regular screening, starting at age 40 or age that’s appropriate for personal breast cancer risk

•supporting people diagnosed with breast cancer, including metastatic breast cancer.