A novel service to redress grievances

Radhakrishnan D

Udhagamandalam: Introduced four years ago by the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya,a social media facility,christened “At Your Service” has developed strong roots.

In existence since October 3rd 2017,the service linked to a Whats App number has helped the district administration redress a large number of grievances.

Pointing out that the novel grievances redressal system,had been received well, Ms.Divya said in a statement issued here today that, all the petitions routed through it,were forwarded to the heads of the departments concerned for early action.So far 7506 petitions had been received and action had been taken on 7498.

She urged the public to contact telephone number 99431 26000 through Whats App or SMS to get their grievances attended to.