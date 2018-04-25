  • Download mobile app

27 Apr 2018

Coimbatore

About 135 students graduate on PSG College graduation day

Covai Post Network

April 25, 2018

Coimbatore: PSG College of Physiotherapy witnessed its 15th Under Graduation and 11th Post Graduation ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony saw 137 graduates and 15 postgraduates receive their degrees.

The gathering was welcomed by Prof. R.Mahesh, Principal, PSG College of Physiotherapy along with L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions who delivered the presidential address while motivating students.

ALSO READ : Policy intervention on hank yarn obligation sought

Graduates and post graduates were awarded by Dr. C. Ananda Jothi, Founder and Director of Sugam Physiotherapy Institute Private Limited.

Aparna Premraj, Snegha. P and Sajitha.V received the ‘Best Academic Awards’ for Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy while A.Manivel, P.Vijayalakshmi and M.Banu were awarded for overall topper in Master of Physical Therapy course.

