About 135 students graduate on PSG College graduation day

Coimbatore: PSG College of Physiotherapy witnessed its 15th Under Graduation and 11th Post Graduation ceremony on Tuesday. The ceremony saw 137 graduates and 15 postgraduates receive their degrees.

The gathering was welcomed by Prof. R.Mahesh, Principal, PSG College of Physiotherapy along with L.Gopalakrishnan, Managing Trustee, PSG Institutions who delivered the presidential address while motivating students.

Graduates and post graduates were awarded by Dr. C. Ananda Jothi, Founder and Director of Sugam Physiotherapy Institute Private Limited.

Aparna Premraj, Snegha. P and Sajitha.V received the ‘Best Academic Awards’ for Bachelor’s in Physiotherapy while A.Manivel, P.Vijayalakshmi and M.Banu were awarded for overall topper in Master of Physical Therapy course.