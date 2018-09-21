AIDWA seeks arrest of Chairman SNS Institutions for alleged involvement of sexual harassment

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : AIDWA today lodged a complaint with a local police station seeking arrest of Chairman of SNS Institutions SN Subramanian for the alleged sexual harassment to a college staff, the video of which has gone viral in social media.

Though the woman staff had lodged the complaint against the Chairman a couple days ago, it was withdrawn yesterday, police said.

The students of the college, affiliated to SFI had staged a picketing inside the campus seeking the arrest, due to which the college was closed for three days.

Taking cue from the viral video, members of AIDWA today preferred a complaint with Thudiyalur police station seeking his arrest under Sexual Harassment of women at workplace prevention act 2013, police said.

According to AIDWA sources, the staff was mentally upset and stopped going to the college, following the incident. Such things had happened in the past also but considering their future the women had resigned and not lodged any complaint out of fear, they said.