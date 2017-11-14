Ailing tusker found dead near Anaikatti

Covai Post Network

The elephant, whose abscess on a leg was removed by forest veterinarians last week, was found dead in the wee hours of Tuesday near Anaikatti on the city outskirts.

Last Saturday, people at Kondalur village near Anaikatti noticed the pachyderm struggling to move around and informed the forest department which deployed three veterinarians. The 25-year-old tusker was tranquilised and after a two-hour operation, the abscess was removed and the tusker was given adequate food. It later moved into the forest and teams to monitor it were deployed, forest officials said.

The elephant had injuries on it neck and tail and the officials had then said there was not much hope of the elephant surviving. An autopsy is to be held later, they added.