AITUC seeks March, April month salary in full

Coimbatore : AITUC today urged the government to make arrangements to pay the industry workers the salary in full for the

month of March and April, during the lock down period.

On March 24 the Home ministry invoked the national disaster management act 2005 ( NDMA ) and the epidemic diseases Act 1897 ( EDA ) and clamped a national Lock Down for 21 days from March 25. It ordered closures of commercial and private establishments, industrial establishments, all transport services, educational institutions exempting essential services.

The salary should be paid to the workers as announced by the Centre and State government that payment be made to them during the

lock down period from March 24 to March 31, AITUC General Secretary and former MLA, M Arumugham said in a petition.

However only a few industries had paid full salary and majority of the industries had paid only half day salary during the lock down period, he said.

adding that the salary for the April month should also be paid.

He urged the Government to take stringent action against those who failed to abide with the government orders, which will be punishable with fine and or imprisonment.