All India Basketball Tournament for Men & Women 57th Nachimuthu Gounder Cup for Men 21st C.R.I Pumps Trophy for Women From 5th to 9th June 2024

Coimbatore, June 1, 2: Coimbatore District Basketball Association has been successfully conducting the All India Basketball Tournament for Men for the past 56 years and for Women for the past 20 years. The country’s leading basketball teams take pride in joining this prestigious tournament.

The Coimbatore Corporation, in partnership with the Coimbatore District Basketball Association, will inaugurate a new international standard semi-indoor sports stadium in 1st Week of June at the Coimbatore District Basketball Stadium.

The stadium boasts an impressive high-roof design and a spectator dome. The ceiling reaches the international standard height and features 54 modern LED lights, ensuring optimal visibility for both players and spectators. This project is part of the Namakku name initiative.

Facilities include separate restrooms for men and women, as well as accessible toilets with ramps and handrails for individuals with disabilities. There are also dedicated changing rooms for players. The area surrounding the stadium is paved with stones, and provisions for rainwater harvesting and drinking water facilities are in place.

The ground floor of the playground was uniquely painted and this Semi Indoor stadium renovated at a cost of ₹1.5 crore. The Coimbatore Corporation contributed ₹47.5 lakh towards the project. Additional funding came from CRI Pumps (₹50 lakh), Bharti Schools (₹15 lakh), Shakti Sugars (₹8 lakh), Auto Print (₹5 lakh), and club members. They have also provided essential equipment and tools for basketball. This year, these tournaments are scheduled from 5th June to 9th June 2024.

Eight leading teams of the country have been selected for the Men’s tournament and they include Chennai – Income Tax, Chennai – Indian Bank, Bangalore – Bank of Baroda, Lucknow – UP Police, New Delhi – Central Secretariat, Chennai – Layalo Team, Trivandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) and Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

For the Women’s tournament, the eight teams selected are Trivandrum – Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), Mumbai – Central Railways, Mumbai – Western Railways, Chennai – Southern Railways, Chennai – Rising Star, Kolkata – Eastern Railway, Secunderabad – South Central Railway and Coimbatore – Coimbatore District Basketball Association (CDBA).

The winning teams in Men &Women section will be awarded cash prize as follows

MEN WOMEN

Winner Rs.1,00,000 & Nachimuthu Gounder Cup Winner Rs.50,000 & C.R.I. Pumps Trophy

Runners Rs.50,000 & Dr.N.Mahalingam Trophy Runners Rs. 25,000 & Trophy

Second Winner Rs.20,000 Second Winner Rs.15,000

Second Runner Rs. 15,000 Second Runner Rs. 10,000

Best Promising Player Award

The All India Tournament for Men and Women will begin on the evening of 5th June 2024. The teams will play on league basis till 7th June 2024. The Semi-Finals & Finals will be on 8th June 2024 & 9th June 2024 respectively. All the matches will be conducted at V.O.C. Park Basket Ball Indore Court at 4.00 pm to 9.00 pm. Entry is Free.

The inaugural function is scheduled on 5th June 2024 at 5.30 pm. The Chief Guest of the inaugural function Mr. Manikcam, Chairman, Sakthi Group and Guest of Honour is Mr. G. Selvaraj, President, CDBA & Managing Director, C.R.I. Group will preside over the inaugural function. The valedictory function is scheduled on 9th June 2024 at 8.00 pm.