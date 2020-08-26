Alliances only political arrangements, BJP aims to rule Tamil Nadu

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Both the AIADMK and DMK alliances in Tamil Nadu were only political arrangements and the real aim of the BJP was to form a government on its own in Tamil Nadu, the State BJP Vice President, Vanathi Srinivasan said Wednesday.

When pointed out about the DMDK leader Premalatha Vijayakanth’s remarks about going alone in the polls, Vanathi told reporters here that she had expressed the desire of her party cadre and DMDK was very much In NDA.

However, the details of alliance will be discussed and announced at the time of elections, she said adding that the time only will tell whether there would be an alliance headed by BJP.

The vote bank of BJP was increasing across the State, which was evident by the influence the party wields in the area where BJP not

existed, she said.

She accused DMK President, Chief MK Stalin of speaking against Prime Minister, Narendra Modi only with an aim to win the assembly elections.

Stalin was indulged in false campaign against Modi only to divert the attention of the pubic to garner votes and capture power in Tamil Nadu, Vanathi said.

Stating that there would be an anti-DMK wave in the assembly polls, she asked why Stalin who wished the all the festivals of Minority communities, failed to wish the Hindu festivals like Krishna Jayanthi and Vinayagar Chuthurti, only to appease the minorities.

Modi government has not not shown any bias towards non-BJP ruled states and even in Tamil Nadu the Centre has sanctioned rs.five lakh crore in the last six years and Rs.6,600 crore alone as relief to combat Coronavirus infection, Vanathi said.