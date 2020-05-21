Allow autorickshaws to ply from June one, CPIM MP

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM MP P R Natarajan today urged the district administration to allow the auto rickshaws to ply from June one.

In a petition submitted to the district collector, K Rajamani, Natarajan said that the auto drivers, who strictly followed the lock down regulations in

the last 55 days, were in difficulty without income during the period.

Despite requests, they have not been allowed to operate with certain relaxation during the extended period, he told reporters.

They have not benefitted by any package or schemes, including Rs.5,000 to auto drivers, as was done by over 50 welfare boards, he said adding that they were under serious pressure as the banks were forcing them to repay the loans taken by them.

This has created unrest among the majority of the auto drivers and if they were not allowed to operate from June one, there was the possibility

Tha they’d ply themselves , without waiting for the nod, Natarajan said.

Natarajan, representing Coimbatore Lok Sabha constituency, also requested the administration to take the issue of women SHG, who had taken loans and exert pressure on banks to give three month’s moratarium.