14 Sep 2020, Edition - 1889, Monday
Ambulance at district collectorate creates a flutter

Covai Post Network

September 14, 2020

Coimbatore : Anxious moments prevailed on the district collectorate premises here today, as a woman arrived in an ambulance for official purpose.

Inquiry revealed that Julia Elizabeth, a retired teacher, was not getting her pension for the last few months and officials had asked to clarify certain anomalies in the Aadhar card.

Elizabeth, who is under treatment for her leg injury for the last four years could not move and sent her son. But the officials wanted her personal appearance.

In view of this Elizabeth preferred to go to E-seva centre on the premises of Collectorate and arrived in an ambulance, creating anxious moments in the area.

