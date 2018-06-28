Ambulance crash victim on way to Dindigul succumbs to injuries

Covai Post Network

Tirupur: A 50-year-old patient died on Wednesday due to injuries he incurred when his ambulance was hit by a truck on Tuesday.

L Jothiraj of Nallur was being taken to a hospital at Oddanchattram in Dindigul from a private hospital for respiratory problem treatment. A truck rammed the ambulance killing his wife Priya, 47, and his relative Gnanaselvam, 43, on the spot.

Jyothiraj and seven people injured seriously were taken to government and private hospitals by the police with the help of the public.

Jyothiraj succumbed to injuries yesterday, while the others are undergoing treatment. A case was registered by Avinashipalayam police.