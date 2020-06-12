Amphi theatre to come up on race course road      

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As part of the Smart City project, an Amphi Theater (open theatre) will come up Race Course Road in the heart of the city, Municipal Administration minister, S P Velumani said today.

Talking to reporters after ground breaking ceremony for a 3-km Model road and Foot path on the Race Course Road, Velumani said that both the model road and theatre were part of Rs.40.70 crore project under Smart City.

Stating that Tamil Nadu is the number one State in the country to take up the works under Smart City very fast, he said that there will be proper

vehicle parking slots, small shops at four metre distance from the road, children’s park, open gym and fitness centre for both men and women.

There will also be protected drinking water and wi fi for the benefit of the people, he said.

With many fly overs being constructed across the city, tenders have been called for the flyover on Avanashi Road, Velumani added.

On increasing Coronavirus cases, he said that despite criticism from various quarters, the Government is taking stringent measures to contain the spread, particularly in Chennai, where door to door check up is being carried out.