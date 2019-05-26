  • Download mobile app
26 May 2019, Edition - 1412, Sunday
Anna Varsity VC asks graduates to focus on digital technology research

Covai Post Network

May 26, 2019

Coimbatore : Digital technology contributes significantly to the fields of nanotechnology and medicine, Anna University Vice Chancellor, Prof. M K Surappa said today.

In his address to the 9th Graduation Day of Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology here, he asked the students to focus on the digital technological research that provide solutions to the needs of the society.

In his address, West Zone IG, K. Periaiah said that Indian youth should use their technologically advanced skills to boost national growth.

A total of 471 students received their graduation certificates.

