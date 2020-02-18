  • Download mobile app
18 Feb 2020, Edition - 1680, Tuesday
Tirumalamatrimony.com
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Paracetamol prices up 40% as Coronavirus shuts China
  • Pakistan violates ceasefire in J&K’s Poonch.
  • ‘Sacrilegious to delay hanging’, Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged March 3
Travel

Coimbatore

Anti-CAA protestors hoist national flags atop their houses in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

February 18, 2020

Coimbatore : In a novel protest against CAA, National Flags were hoisted on the houses of Muslims in some areas in the city Tuesday.

The residents, who staged demonstration against CAA and also hoisted black flags seeking to withdraw the Act a few days ago, chose this novel way by hoisting Tricolour on their house and placing “reject CAA” boards, police said.

This was done to bring the attention of the powers that be that the agitation in many forms will continue till the Act was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, VOC Park Grounds, a major venue for cultural, social and sports events in the heart of the city was closed for the public, mainly to prevent the entry of Anti-CAA agitators, they said.

Besides, a posse of police were deployed in and around the grounds for keeping strict round the clock vigil, they said.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿