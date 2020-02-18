Anti-CAA protestors hoist national flags atop their houses in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In a novel protest against CAA, National Flags were hoisted on the houses of Muslims in some areas in the city Tuesday.

The residents, who staged demonstration against CAA and also hoisted black flags seeking to withdraw the Act a few days ago, chose this novel way by hoisting Tricolour on their house and placing “reject CAA” boards, police said.

This was done to bring the attention of the powers that be that the agitation in many forms will continue till the Act was withdrawn.

Meanwhile, VOC Park Grounds, a major venue for cultural, social and sports events in the heart of the city was closed for the public, mainly to prevent the entry of Anti-CAA agitators, they said.

Besides, a posse of police were deployed in and around the grounds for keeping strict round the clock vigil, they said.