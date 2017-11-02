Anti-Dengue drive: Over Rs. 34 lakh fine collected

In its anti-dengue drive, the City Corporation has collected a fine of Rs. 34.38 lakh from those who violated the regulations at their premises.

The Corporation has been carrying out inspection across the city to identify the areas (where dengue larvae breeds) and taking action against those who violate the regulations, like not keeping their premises and water tanks clean.

As part of the drive across the five zones, the officials on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs. 85,000 from the violators, an official release said.

The Corporation has so far collected Rs. 34.38 lakh during such inspections over a period of time, the release added.