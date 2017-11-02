02 Nov 2017, Edition - 842, Thursday தமிழில் செய்திகள் படிக்க
  • US President Donald Trump gets support from several lawmakers on ‘extreme vetting” plans
  • Rahul Gandhi says Congress will demand probe into NTPC plant explosio
  • Chhattisgarh: 2 naxals arrested with a 3 kg tiffin bomb and other equipments in Bijapur
  • Two leaves symbol case: Delhi court questions delay by Delhi Police in filing supplementary chargesheet against TTV Dinakaran, others
Coimbatore

Anti-Dengue drive: Over Rs. 34 lakh fine collected

Covai Post Network
November 2, 2017

In its anti-dengue drive, the City Corporation has collected a fine of Rs. 34.38 lakh from those who violated the regulations at their premises.

The Corporation has been carrying out inspection across the city to identify the areas (where dengue larvae breeds) and taking action against those who violate the regulations, like not keeping their premises and water tanks clean.

As part of the drive across the five zones, the officials on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs. 85,000 from the violators, an official release said.

The Corporation has so far collected Rs. 34.38 lakh during such inspections over a period of time, the release added.

