Anticipatory bail plea of 6 DMK leaders posted to Oct 8

Coimbatore : A district court here on Friday posted the hearing of the anticipatory bail petition of six DMK leaders, including local legislator N Karthik, in a case related to making derogatory remarks against the Tamil Nadu government and the Chief Minister a week ago.

Cases had been registered against DMK organising secretary R S Bharathi, MP, Singanallur MLA Karthik and five others for alleged provocative speeches and derogatory remarks during a public meeting in Perur here on September 26.

As the cases were registered under IPC Sections related to promoting enmity between different groups, intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace and statements aimed at creating public mischief, six persons (barring Bharathi) had filed anticipatory bail petitions, which came up for hearing before the Principal District Court today.

As the public prosecutor sought time to study the case, the judge (in-charge) Gunasekharan posted the hearing for October 8.