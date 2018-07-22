  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
22 Jul 2018, Edition - 1104, Sunday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Africa on a four-nation visit seeking deeper military and economic ties
  • BJP conference on winning no-trust vote held by BJP leader G. V. L. Narasimha Rao
  • ‘This crime is unacceptable’, says Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on mob lynching incident in Alwar
  • Number of girls in IITs distressingly low, this needs to increase: President Ram Nath Kovind
  • PM Narendra Modi said the NDA had the ‘confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India’
  • More than 500 DMK cadres were detained by police for showing black flag to Governor for conducting review meetings
Travel

Coimbatore

Apparel industry thanks textile minister on ITC refund issue

Covai Post Network

July 22, 2018

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore : Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) today thanked union textile minister, Smriti Zubin Irani for taking up issues of textile sector with the GST Council on the long standing demand of Input Tax Credit (ITC) refund for textile sector.

In a letter to Smriti Irani, AEPC VIce Chairman, A Shaktivel thanked her on behalf of Apparel industry for her splendid support for reviving the industry.

The minister has successfully taken up the issue of ITC Refund with GST Council, which has now now agreed for the long standing demand .

These initiatives will help the sector to revive and to become competitive globally and also help MSME sector in a large scale, Shaktivel said

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿