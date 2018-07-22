Apparel industry thanks textile minister on ITC refund issue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Apparel Export Promotion Council (AEPC) today thanked union textile minister, Smriti Zubin Irani for taking up issues of textile sector with the GST Council on the long standing demand of Input Tax Credit (ITC) refund for textile sector.

In a letter to Smriti Irani, AEPC VIce Chairman, A Shaktivel thanked her on behalf of Apparel industry for her splendid support for reviving the industry.

The minister has successfully taken up the issue of ITC Refund with GST Council, which has now now agreed for the long standing demand .

These initiatives will help the sector to revive and to become competitive globally and also help MSME sector in a large scale, Shaktivel said