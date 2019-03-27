April 5 is open day to get details on Agri courses

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In order to provide details about agriculture and allied course to the aspiring students, Tamil Nadu Agriculture University (TNAU) has decided to observe April five as Open Day at its constituent and affiliated colleges.

The prospective students aspiring to pursue Agriculture and allied courses can visit the colleges to see the facilities and interact with the faculty, a TNAU release said here.

The details regarding the courses offered, application process and job prospects can be obtained from the faculty, it said.