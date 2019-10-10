Aqua Zumba: Splash you way to health

Covai Post Network

Water workouts are more effective than conventional exercises, says an aqua zumba trainer from Thudiyalur.

Aqua zumba is a form of exercise where one dances while standing in water, explained D Vasuki, who on September 29 conducted an hour’s session at Lifespring Healthplus Fitness centre at KNG Pudur in Coimbatore.

Vasuki told The Covai Post, “I am a certified aqua zumba dancer and have my own zumba studio at Thudiyalur. I had the opportunity to demonstrate a session of aqua zumba when Lifesprings fitness centre permitted me to use their swimming pool.”

She said that more than 50 people aged 18 years and above, participated in the session.

“They stood in about 4 feet of water according to their heights while I danced outside the pool from 10.30 to 11.30 am. I also had a team of assistants and organisers who certified that all participants were free of injuries or other issues and fit to take part in the session,” she added.

Why aqua zumba?

“Water workouts are always more effective than regular exercises like gym or cardio, because energy is expended and the body becomes fit and toned. Also the accompanying music is energetic and helps cardiac circulation. The zumba is a combination of different dance forms and even has steps from the Punjabi Bhangra style,” says Vasuki.

She plans to hold more such sessions.

Aqua zumba is an exercise dance form created by Columbian dancer/choreographer Alberto Peres in the 1990s. The four basic steps of Zumba dance are salsa, reggaeton, merengue and cumbia.

There are certified courses for zumba in Bangalore and other cities. Many corporate events and tourist packages are preceded by zumba sessions as warm-ups and regular exercises.