Aram Foundation sends 21 tonnes of relief material to Kerala

COIMBATORE: City-based Aram Charitable Foundation on Tuesday sent more than 20 tonnes of relief materials to Kerala.

Disclosing this to media persons here, the Managing Trustee of the Foundation Latha Sundaram said the relief materials included rice, water bottles, dhal, sugar, medicines, biscuits, dresses, bedsheets, mats, toilet items and sanitary napkins.

“Apart from this, we also sent seven tonnes of straw for the cattle stock there,” she said.

Thanking the senior railway officials of Salem Division for allotting a separate goods wagon to transport the materials free of cost, Latha said members of the foundation and general public donated the items.

She also thanked the railway employees who helped in transporting the materials.