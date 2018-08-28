  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ready for party launch, releases ‘Rule Book’ listing the guidelines for its member
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • HC stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Modi
  • Habeas Corpus plea filed in Delhi HC challenging Gautam Navlakha’s arrest
  • Cops procure transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao arrested
  • Complaint filed against actor Prakash Raj for hurting Hindu sentiments with his comments on cow excretions
  • M Karunandhi’s younger son MK Stalin has been crowned as the DMK president
Travel

Coimbatore

Aram Foundation sends 21 tonnes of relief material to Kerala

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: City-based Aram Charitable Foundation on Tuesday sent more than 20 tonnes of relief materials to Kerala.

Disclosing this to media persons here, the Managing Trustee of the Foundation Latha Sundaram said the relief materials included rice, water bottles, dhal, sugar, medicines, biscuits, dresses, bedsheets, mats, toilet items and sanitary napkins.

“Apart from this, we also sent seven tonnes of straw for the cattle stock there,” she said.

Thanking the senior railway officials of Salem Division for allotting a separate goods wagon to transport the materials free of cost, Latha said members of the foundation and general public donated the items.

She also thanked the railway employees who helped in transporting the materials.

