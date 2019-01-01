Arguments between traders and police over burning Lays / Kurkure packets

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A group of traders had heated arguments here on Tuesday with Police,when they refused permission to burn packets of snacks (like Lays and Kurkure) to protest against the Government for not banning such plastic packets along with other plastics items that are currently banned .

Led by the president of Tamil Nadu Vyaparigal Associaiton (traders Association), Veellayan, about 25 traders arrived near the District Court complex in order to burn the products.

Police on duty however denied permission and did not allow them to burn the packets following which there was an argument between traders and policemen over the issue for some time, police said.

In the melee, some traders put down the packets on the floor and stood on it and kicked the packets to show their ire against the government for protecting the big companies who violate the regulations, they said.

After some time, the traders dispersed .