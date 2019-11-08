  • Download mobile app
08 Nov 2019, Edition - 1578, Friday
Arjun sampath should be detained under Goondas

Covai Post Network

November 8, 2019

Coimbatore : Dravidar Tamilar Katchi (DTK), a fringe outfit, today sought to detain the Hindu Makkal Katchi leader, Arjun Sampath under Goondas Act, for his act of hurting sentiments of Tamils, by adorning saffron shawl on the statue of Saint Poet, Thiruvalluvar.

In a complaint to the office of City Police Commissioner, a group of DTK members, alleged that the saffron shawl, holy ash on the forehead and rudraksha, have hurt the sentiments of lakhs of Tamils.

Sampath should be detained under Goondas Act for his deed, they, who were holding the Thirukkurral and photographs of Thiruvalluvar, they said.

