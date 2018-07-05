Army recruitment rally in Salem from Aug 22

Covai Post Network

Image credit : Illustrative image

Coimbatore : An army recruitment rally for enrolling eligible candidates from 11 districts of Tamil Nadu will be conducted at Salem from August 22 to September 2.

The rally under the aegis of headquarters recruiting zone in Chennai will be conducted by Army Recruiting Officer here for the candidates from Coimbatore, Dharmapuri, Dindigul, Erode, Namakkal, The Nilgiris, Tirupur, Krishnagiri, Madurai, Theni and Salem districts.

The categories will be Soldier Technical, Soldier Technical (Aviation andAmmunition Examiner), Soldier Nursing Assistant, Soldier General Duty, Soldier Clerk/Store Keeper Technical and Soldier Tradesman, an official statement said.

Candidates will have to apply online only on the official website www.joinindianarmy.nic.in from July 8 to August 6 and admit card will be issued online after August 10.

Candidates will have to bring their admit card, application and documents mentioned to the rally site and date and time of reporting will be mentioned on the card, the release said.