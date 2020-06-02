Asha workers should be givern Rs.15,000 per month

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : AITUC today demanded the Government that Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers be given a minimum of Rs.15,000 per month.

In a petition submitted to the district collector, K Rajamani personally, AITUC State secretary and former CPI MLA, M Arumugham said that there are 2,700 Asha workers in Tamil Nadu, who voluntarily work for the welfare of tribals residing in hilly areas, taking the health schemes by the Centre and State governments.

However, they are getting only Rs.2,000 per month and the Government should take steps to give Rs.15,000 for such workers, he said.

Stating that there are more than 450 such workers in Valparai in the district, Arumugham said that besides increasing their incentives, those completed 10 years should be regularised.

CPIM MP P R Natarajan was also with Arumugham