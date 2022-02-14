Augusti Jewelz — Exclusive Online Earring Store Grand Inauguration

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Augusti Jewelz Grand Launch Event took place at AIC Raise, Rathinam Techzone, Eachanari. It is an Exclusive Online Earring store with 20,000+ unique designs.

Sarvamangal Jewellers who are Creators and Manufacturers of Gold jewellery based in Coimbatore for more than 40 years is proud to launch the New Brand called Augusti Jewelz. The Technological service provider for Augusti Jewelz is Logimax Technologies whereas 3 Monks Digital is the official Digital Marketing and Advertising Service provider.

Sarvamangal is a wholesale and retail seller of Gold Jewellery based in the Coimbatore region experienced in producing High-Quality Gold Earrings. They wanted to extend their Gold sales online to widen their customer base Globally and launched the Online Earring Store today called the Augusti Jewelz!

Augusti Jewelz is India’s finest Earring Jewellery with BIS Hallmark Certification. Earrings are exclusively curated with Heritage designs combining the trends of the present era. Augusti Earrings are handcrafted and are lightweight with high durability which targets comfortability as well as quality.

The designs of Augusti Jewelz are incredible which you cannot find anywhere in the Gold Retail market. Different varieties of Gold Earrings like Artistic Earrings, Tiny Heart Earrings, Embellished Earrings, Sterling Earrings, Floral Earrings, Emona Earrings, etc and a wide variety of earring designs exclusively curated for women like kids, teens, mothers, and working women are available at Augusti Jewelz Online Store.

The ultimate goal of Augusti Jewelz is to make Gold Earrings affordable to everyone. You can buy well crafted Gold Earrings in Augusti Jewelz even at a price less than Rs. 5000/- which makes it more cost-friendly than any other jewellery brand in the market.

You can now Shop at www.augustijewelz.com. Augusti Jewelz website has a good User Interface which makes it easy to view, shop and place orders of Augusti Earrings with ease. They provide 24/7 Customer Support with Free Shipping all over India.

Augusti Jewelz Mobile app will be launched in Google Play Store and Apple Store as early as possible. You can also buy Diamond, Platinum and Silver Earrings in a variety of designs from Augusti Jewelz very soon. Gold Earrings in different Karats like 24K, 22K, 18K, etc will also be launched soon.

As an Inaugural Offer, you can avail 20% discount on your purchases till this Valentine’s Day.