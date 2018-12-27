Auto driver cuts his wrist for denying liquor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : An auto rickshaw driver on Thursday created a scene at the District Collectorate, by slitting his wrist, as the salesmen of a government run liquor outlet refused to give him liquor.

The driver, Karthi aka Senthil had gone to buy liquor this morning. However, the salesman there refused to give saying that the outlet was yet to open for the day, police said.

He then arrived at the collectorate and slit his wrist with a small knife, saying that he was refused liquor by the shop, which was selling the liquor illegally.

A few employees in the collectorate and public overpowered him and took him to the Government hospital in an ambulance and admitted him there, police said.

Police later said that Karthi was a habitual trouble creater and had once climbed atop a mobile phone tower, demanding free liquor from the shop.