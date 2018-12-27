  • Download mobile app
27 Dec 2018, Edition - 1262, Thursday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Mishap at Kochi naval base: 2 Navy personnel killed
  • 15 trains to Delhi running late today due to fog conditions
  • Blinded in acid attack, gutsy Punjab woman becomes banker
  • The crucial Triple Talaq Bill is all set to be tabled in the Lok Sabha
Travel

Coimbatore

Auto driver cuts his wrist for denying liquor

Covai Post Network

December 27, 2018

Coimbatore : An auto rickshaw driver on Thursday created a scene at the District Collectorate, by slitting his wrist, as the salesmen of a government run liquor outlet refused to give him liquor.

The driver, Karthi aka Senthil had gone to buy liquor this morning. However, the salesman there refused to give saying that the outlet was yet to open for the day, police said.

He then arrived at the collectorate and slit his wrist with a small knife, saying that he was refused liquor by the shop, which was selling the liquor illegally.

A few employees in the collectorate and public overpowered him and took him to the Government hospital in an ambulance and admitted him there, police said.

Police later said that Karthi was a habitual trouble creater and had once climbed atop a mobile phone tower, demanding free liquor from the shop.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿