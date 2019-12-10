  • Download mobile app
10 Dec 2019
  • Bengaluru: R Vasanth Kumar, Corporator, who joined BJP from Congress two days ago, rejoins Congress.
  • Congress leader P Chidambaram reaches parliament.
  • BJP Tamil Nadu Vice President Arasukumar joins DMK.
Coimbatore

Bail petition of Mettupalayam wall land owner rejected

Covai Post Network

December 10, 2019

Coimbatore : A district court here Tuesday rejected the bail petition moved by Sivasubramanian, the land owner of the compound
wall, which collapsed on four houses leading to death of 17 persons in Nadur Village in the district on December two.

Police had arrested Sivasubranian, a textile shop owner, for reported illegal construction of the compound wall, which drew outage from a few parties and organisations, claiming its being a ‘discrimination’ against Dalits living in the area.

Hearing the plea for bail on health grounds by Sivasubramanian, Principal District Judge, R Shakivel rejected the bail for him after the arguments from both defense counsel and prosecutor.

The wall was already demolished by the district administration after the outcry from the locals and political parties. 

