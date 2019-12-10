Bail petition of Mettupalayam wall land owner rejected

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A district court here Tuesday rejected the bail petition moved by Sivasubramanian, the land owner of the compound

wall, which collapsed on four houses leading to death of 17 persons in Nadur Village in the district on December two.

Police had arrested Sivasubranian, a textile shop owner, for reported illegal construction of the compound wall, which drew outage from a few parties and organisations, claiming its being a ‘discrimination’ against Dalits living in the area.

Hearing the plea for bail on health grounds by Sivasubramanian, Principal District Judge, R Shakivel rejected the bail for him after the arguments from both defense counsel and prosecutor.

The wall was already demolished by the district administration after the outcry from the locals and political parties.