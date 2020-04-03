  • Download mobile app
03 Apr 2020
Coimbatore

Bajrang dal functionary from Coimbatore arrested for posting hate content 

Covai Post Network

April 3, 2020

Coimbatore :  A Bajrang Dal functionary and a worker in a jewelley was arrested on Friday for posting hate content in social media with regard to Coronavirus. 

Sathshkumar of Perur and district deputy secretary of Dal was arrested after his post against a particular community, which could incite communal tension, police said.

In his post,  he had  criticised the pleas of several leaders, including local minister, requesting to maintain peace and social harmony without linking the disease with any religion.

Based on a complaint, police registered cases under various IPC sections including 504 (criminal intimidation) and arrested. 

