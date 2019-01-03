BDO held while accepting money for official favour

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A Block Development Offices, (BDO) was held Thursday for allegedly accepting money, as bribe for an official favour in Udumalai Panchayat Union office in Tirupur district.

One Rajendran had lodged a complaint with the officials of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti Corruption (DVAC) wing of police that the BDO Ramesh Kumar was demanding Rs.15,000 to give approval for a house plan.

Based on the complaint, the DVAC officials laid a trap and gave Rs.15,000 laced notes with chemicals to Rajendran to be handed over to the official.

Ramesh kumar was caught red handed while taking money from Rajendran, by a five-member team led by a DSP, who was hiding near the office, they said.

With more such complaints that the officer was indulging in corruption, further investigations are on, police added.