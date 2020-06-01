Bharat Sena opposes proposed dumping yard in Sanganur graveyard

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Bharat Sena today strongly opposed the proposed dumping yard in a graveyard near Sanganur in the city.

A group of Sena workers arrived at the collectorate and submitted a petition opposing the proposal at the yard in Kannapan Nagar.

The petition said that a shed for segregation of waste has been established in the yard, being used by Hindus for the last many years, which would create health hazards to the residents in the nearby area.

With schools, temples and other religious places, if allowed the site would turn into another Vellalore garbage dumping yard, it said.

The workers wanted the collector K Rajamani to take steps to stop the work.