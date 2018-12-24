Bharath darshan special train for tourists in January

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Southe Zone Indian Railways Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has proposed to operate Bharat Darshan special Tourist trains to various destinations in January next.

According to R Malathi Ratnam, Senior Executive Tourism IRCTC South Zone, five special trains will be run to promote rail based tourism.

Shridi Special will start from Madurai, via Dindigul, Trichy, Vridachalam, Villupuram, Chennai Egmor to cover Shridi-Pandharpur-Mantralayam from January two to eight, , with package cost cost Rs.6,615 per person.

Marghazhi Special Guru Sthal Yatra will run on same route covering places Nava Brindavanam-Mantralayam-Ahobila fro January one to four, package cost of Rs.6,160 per person, she told reporters here today.

Pongal Vacation Special will cover Nanjangudu-Melkotte-Srirangapatnam- Talacauvery-Coorg Mysore fro January 16 to 20, package costing Rs.5,635.

North Kerala special from January 22 to 26 il cover Calicut-Wayanad- Kasargod, package costing Rs.5,830 per person.

South Kerala special will cover Guruvayur-Kodungalur-Chottanikara-Alleppey Kochin-Attungal from Janurary 22 to 26 costing Rs.5,830, Malathi said.

The route will be same fro,m Madurai-Chennai Egmore.

Train journey will be in sleeper calss, accommodation in Non-Ac halldormitary, non-ac transfers, South Indian Vegetarian food and Tour escort and security for each coach, she said.