Bhavani river in spate, flood alert sounded

Coimbatore :A flood alert was sounded to the people living on the banks of Bhavani river in Mettupalayam in the district, to move to safer places, as surplus water was released from Pilloor Dam on Tuesday.

As the water storage level stood at 97 feet, as against the capacity of 100 feet, over 18,000 cusecs of water is being released through four sluice gates to the river in anticipation of the level touching full capacity by evening.

With heavy rains being experienced for the last two days in the catchment area and also Nilgiris district the inflow into the dam was over 22,000 cusecs, the district collector, K Rajamani said.

In view of the flood threat, the people living on the banks are advised to move to safer places and cautioned not to venture into the river either for taking bath of washing clothes, he said in a release.

Meanwhile, Noyyal river in the city was also in spate, following good rains in the catchment areas of Kovai Kutralam, Chadiyaru, Narasipuram rivers. official sources said.

As the inflow increased in Noyyal river near Perur, the ponds and lakes are filled after opening water from Chithirachavadi check dam, they said.