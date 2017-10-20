Bike-borne couple killed in mishap, son injured

A husband and wife were killed and their son injured seriously, when a car collided against their motor cycle near Kittampalayam on the outskirts of the city on Thursday night.
The 50-year old Muthuraj, working in a power loom unit near Karumathampatti, was going home with his wife Poopathi (39) and son Prithviraj (22). Suddenly, a speeding car rammed into the two-wheeler at a junction, throwing the trio on to the road, police said.
Though the grievously injured trio were shifted to the Government Hospital here, Muthuraj died on the way, while Poopathi, who was undergoing treatment, succumbed on Friday morning. Prithviraj is being treated for leg fracture,
Investigations revealed that one Rangasamy, running a power loom unit, was driving the car when the accident occurred and search is on for him.
