Binding wire in painkiller tablet

A person suffering from toothache was in for a big shock when he noticed a binding wire, used in building construction, inside a painkiller tablet here, on Wednesday.

Musthapha, a resident of Karumbukadai, had purchased the tablet from a medical shop near his house to get relief from toothache. He noticed a binding wire inside the tablet and showed it to the shop owner and argued with him for negligence. However, the medical shop owner managed to convince him that it was the fault of the manufacturer. He gave the names of the dealer and manufacturer, against whom a complaint can be lodged.

Based on this suggestion, Mustapha lodged a complaint with the Health Department. The officials, when contacted, said action can be initiated once they receive a formal complaint.

This issue has since gone viral in social media forums.