Biriyani shop owners seek protection to vessels and shops in Tirupur

Coimbatore : Small hotel owners in Tirupur today petitioned the police to provide protection to their biriyani vessels and shops, in view of the procession being taken by BJP in support of CAA tomorrow.

Recollecting an incident where some biriyani vessels were found missing, after a funeral procession of a HIndu Munnani leader in Coimbatore a few months ago, the owners filed a petition Tirupur South Police Station, seeking protection to the vessels and shops.

There should not not be such incident in Tirupur and protection should be provided during the procession they said in the petition, police sources said.

BJP has annlounced to take out a pro-CAA procession at CTC Corner on Tirupur-Kangeyam Road tomorrow.

Meanwhile, SDPI also submitted a petition in the office of Police Commissioner in Coimbatore seeking protection to shops and hotels, including Biriyani vessels.

DPI leaders also recollected the incidents, where shops, including cell phone shops and vessels were looted during the funeral procession of Hindu Munnani spokesperson Sasikumar