Bison gores woman to death at Kotagiri estate

Covai Post Network

Ooty : A 35-year-old woman was gored to death by a bison in a tea estate at Kotagiri, some 30 km from here today.

Baby was plucking tea leaves when the bison suddenly appeared and attacked her, resulting in grievous injuries on her shoulder and abdomen, police said.

Though she was taken to the Government Hospital, she died on way and body was sent for post mortem.

Her colleagues and villagers in and around the area staged a protest for a while and alleged that despite repeated requests, forest department failed to take measures to prevent wildlife from entering the estate.