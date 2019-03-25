BJP and CPIM vie to take up the cause of Small and medium industries

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The BJP and CPIM candidates today promised to take up the cause of Small and Medium Industries in the region, which were facing problems due to GST and also demonstration.

Talking to reporters, after filing nomination to the Coimbatore Lok Sabha cnstituency, CPIM candidate, P R Natarajan said that the government itself has confirmed that nearly 50,000 SMEs had closed down in the state and five lakh rendered jobless in the last couple of years.

In view of this, he will take efforts to revive them once he was elected, Natarajan, flanked by leaders of alliance partners like DMK Congress and MDMK said.

Another major problem in his mind was the sacrifice and suffering by the farmers for each and every issue, he said .

They have to forego their land for any project like for laying gas pipeline, eight line road project, high tension power project, methane, he said adding that why the farmers have to sacrifice for the benefit of Corporates, Natarajan a former MP representing Coimbatore, said.

Meanwhile, BJP Candidate, C P Radhakrishnan said that he will study the problems of MSMEs in the region and find out the solutions for them.

Stating that Prime Minister, Narendra Modi is implementing various projects including total electrification, housing for all by 2024, Radhakrishnan, who represented the constituency twice, said that once Modi re turned to power, the pet project of Tamil Nadu Government to link Cauvery and Godavari rivers will see the light of the day.

Meanwhile, Dr K Mahendran of Makkal Neethi Maiam and Kalyanasundram of Naam Tamilar Katchi filed nominations for Coimbatore constituency, while sitting AIADMK C Mahendran and Mookambai Ratinam of MNM filed their nominations for Pollachi Lok Sabha constituency.