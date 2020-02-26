BJP seeks action against those making hate speech against CAA, Hindu Gods

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : BJP Tamil Nadu General Secretary, Vanathi Srinivasan Tuesday demanded that those who are making hate speech against Hindus and also CAA should be brought to book.

The incidents of denigrating Hindu Gods and also speaking in support of Pakistan were increasing in India, including Tamil Nadu, Vanathi told reporters here.

She singled out DMK and its president, M K Stalin and blamed him for intimidating people against the nation in the name of supporting minority communities.

BJP will take out procession and organise meetings in all the district headquarters of the State on February 28, seeking to take action against those spreading lies about CAA and also to support and extending support to the Act, Vanathi said.