  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
28 Aug 2018, Edition - 1141, Tuesday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Congress has a habit of criticising everything, says BJP MP Subramanian Swamy
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • Actor-turned-politician Rajinikanth ready for party launch, releases ‘Rule Book’ listing the guidelines for its member
  • Hyderabad Court grants transit remand for Prof Varavara Rao to Pune
  • HC stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Delhi High Court stays transit remand of Gautam Navlakha to Pune. He will be put under house arrest till the case is heard tomorrow
  • Newly appointed governors of Haryana, Uttarakhand and Bihar on Tuesday called on Prime Minister Modi
  • Habeas Corpus plea filed in Delhi HC challenging Gautam Navlakha’s arrest
  • Cops procure transit remand of Gautam Navlakha
  • Maoist sympathiser Varavara Rao arrested
Travel

Coimbatore

BJP seeks suitable land to erect Vajpayee’s statue

Covai Post Network

August 28, 2018

COIMBATORE: 9 BJP local unit on Tuesday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allot suitable land in the city for erecting a statute of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a letter to Palaniswami, former State General Secretary of BJP and local unit coordinator Dr. G.K.S. Selvakumar said that Vajpayee was instrumental for the growth of Coimbatore, by implementing various development projects, particularly in the railway sector during his six-year rule from 1998..

“Besides, the city witnessed exponential growth by the completion of the golden quadrilateral highway network connecting major cities across the country,” Selvakumar said.

“In view of his contribution to the growth of Coimbatore, the Government should consider to provide a suitable land to erect the statute of Vajpayee,” he said.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿