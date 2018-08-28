BJP seeks suitable land to erect Vajpayee’s statue

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: 9 BJP local unit on Tuesday requested Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami to allot suitable land in the city for erecting a statute of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

In a letter to Palaniswami, former State General Secretary of BJP and local unit coordinator Dr. G.K.S. Selvakumar said that Vajpayee was instrumental for the growth of Coimbatore, by implementing various development projects, particularly in the railway sector during his six-year rule from 1998..

“Besides, the city witnessed exponential growth by the completion of the golden quadrilateral highway network connecting major cities across the country,” Selvakumar said.

“In view of his contribution to the growth of Coimbatore, the Government should consider to provide a suitable land to erect the statute of Vajpayee,” he said.