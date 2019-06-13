Bodies of five heatstroke victims handed over to relatives

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The bodies of five persons, who died in a south-bound train due to heatstroke near Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, were brought here and handed over to their relatives from Coimbatore and Nilgiris District, early Thursday.

The deceased were part of a 60-member pilgrims group returning to the city by Kerala Express from Varanasi.

After postmortem, arrangements were made to send the bodies to their respective relatives. Considering their condition, bodies of Balakrishnan, Subbarayan and Kaladevi were airlifted from Delhi and brought here in the early hours at city airport.

The mortal remains of Pachaiyappan and Devanai were sent through train, which were received by their relatives, police said.