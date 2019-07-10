Book of stories by school students released

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Sapna Book House, a leading publisher, Wednesday released a book— a collection of stories written by school students both in Tamil and English.

‘The writer in me,’ was the result of a story writing competition for school children in and around Coimbatore, which was conducted in September last, Sapna Book House Chief Executive V Katrhikeyan told reporters on the sidelines of the launch.

Over 3,100 entries from 22 schools of the district were received, even as exclusive drop boxes were placed at various schools, he said.

A special team of jury analysed and shortlisted the entries and best stories were published as a book, which is in circulation all over India online and offline for sale, claimed to be first of its kind, he said.

In Tamil there are 13 stories in junior category and seven in senior, and in English there are 15 in junior category and 22 in seniors, he said.

Releasing the book, Tamil Nadu Institute of Urban Affairs Director and former Coimbatore City Commissioner, Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan advised the students to inculcate the habit of reading and writing.

He also honoured the prize winners at the function.