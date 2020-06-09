  • Download mobile app
09 Jun 2020, Edition - 1792, Tuesday
Mobile application development
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Covid-19: 9,600 cases in a day, India’s daily count world’s 3rd highest
  • No power to direct private hospitals to treat Covid-19 patients free, Centre tells SC
  • Total number of COVID19 positive cases in Jharkhand stands at 843 including 447 active cases, 390 recovered and 6 deaths: State Health Department
Travel

Coimbatore

Boys school sealed in Coimbatore for allegedly conducting entrance exams for Class 6

Covai Post Network

June 9, 2020

Coimbatore : Education Department in the city today sealed the private CSI Boys Higher Secondary School for allegedly conducting
entrance examinations for the class VI.

Based on a complaint received to him, district collector, K Rajamani directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) and South Tahsildar  to carry out inspection at the school.

After going through the entire campus and halls, and also inquirying with School Principal, the officials put the school under lock and key and sealed it.

It was reported that school has conducted the entrance examinations for the two days and collector has received the video and photographs of the episode with nearly 15 students.

CEO, Usha said that the department had sought an explanation about the entrance examination and action will follow, after carrying out proper investigations.

When contacted, the school management denied of conducting entrance examinations, but was open to issue hall tickets for 10th standard examinations. 

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿