Boys school sealed in Coimbatore for allegedly conducting entrance exams for Class 6

Coimbatore : Education Department in the city today sealed the private CSI Boys Higher Secondary School for allegedly conducting

entrance examinations for the class VI.

Based on a complaint received to him, district collector, K Rajamani directed the Chief Education Officer (CEO) and South Tahsildar to carry out inspection at the school.

After going through the entire campus and halls, and also inquirying with School Principal, the officials put the school under lock and key and sealed it.

It was reported that school has conducted the entrance examinations for the two days and collector has received the video and photographs of the episode with nearly 15 students.

CEO, Usha said that the department had sought an explanation about the entrance examination and action will follow, after carrying out proper investigations.

When contacted, the school management denied of conducting entrance examinations, but was open to issue hall tickets for 10th standard examinations.