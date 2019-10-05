  • Download mobile app
05 Oct 2019
Coimbatore

‘Brave salute’ to police who laid down lives while on duty

Covai Post Network

October 5, 2019

Coimbatore: Police department today rememered those officials died while on duty in the service of public, by offering ‘brave salute.’

Senior officials gave ‘salute to brave police constables’ who laid their lives, at a function.

They paid homage to police constable Rajarathnam, who was killed in a robbery case in 1985, traffic constable Selvaraj, who was killed by a five member gang, which disobeyed traffic rules.

Salute was also given to another head constable Chandrasekaran who died in a chase of lorry in 2011.

Police also organised street plays to create awareness among the public about the department at Gandhipuram, Singanalur, Sundarapuram and Ukkadam.

