Brindavan Arcade: A Retirement Home Trailblazer In Coimbatore That Can Now Be Owned

At Brindavan, the residents have the best of both – an independent, fulfilling and productive retired life and the company of their children, grandchildren and relatives when they wish to.

A new-born’s cry rents the air in a retirement home, or was it? It’s indeed the cry of a new-born that is enjoying the care and love of its maternal grandparents, as most babies do, in a Brindavan retirement home in Coimbatore.

This is our home, and it is a home in all respects, say the residents, from indulging in our children’s love and mollycoddling our grandchildren to spending precious moments with family and friends.

The Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation, pioneers of Coimbatore’s retirement home landscape, has put together an extraordinarily designed living quarters that provides a sense of belonging to the residents, who are now part of an emerging story where the protagonists are self-reliant parents living it up post-retirement.

The latest project of Brindavan gated communities, creations of Coimbatore’s Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation, is the upcoming Brindavan Arcade.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises for the retirement community a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

“The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure,” says the Foundation’s Vice President, Parthasarathy.

“Built with anti-skid tiles in bathing areas, intercom facilities and wide doors to facilitate wheelchair movement, and equipped with CCTV cameras, the project features reasonably-priced, full course meals, daily doctor visits, a resident nurse, ambulance service, and most importantly, tie-ups with leading hospitals in the city,” said Parthasarathy.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

It’s not surprising to learn that some couples here have extended families for neighbours. “We moved in here first, and on our recommendation, our relatives joined us,” they say cheerfully.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” Parthasarathy said.

For booking details contact : +91 94430 94748